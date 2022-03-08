Solaray Spectro™ Multi-Vita-Min™ Iron Free Perspective: front
Solaray Spectro™ Multi-Vita-Min™ Iron Free

250 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004785
Spectro Multi-Vita-Min offers premium antioxidant protection from free radical damage through ingredients such as natural Beta Carotene, natural Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Selenium.

Nutrition Facts
42.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium500mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit
Vitamin C1000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin D , Vitamin E , Vitamin K , Thiamine , Riboflavin , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folate , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Phosphorus , Iodine , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Potassium , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Paba , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( Citrus ) , Rutin Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate , Pectin , Boron , Spirulina , Alfalfa Juice , Carrot Concentrate , Yam Concentrate , Barley Grass , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Aloe Vera Gel Concentrate , Parsley Leaf , Pancreatin : 4x , Diastase , Papain , Ox Bile Extract , Glutamic Acid Hcl , Propolis : 2x , Royal Jelly : 3 . 5x , Bee Pollen , Gelatin Capsule , Eleuthero Root , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Whole Rice Concentrate , Alfalfa Leaf and Montmorillonite Clay .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
