Solaray Spectro™ Multi-Vita-Min™ Iron Free
Product Details
Spectro Multi-Vita-Min offers premium antioxidant protection from free radical damage through ingredients such as natural Beta Carotene, natural Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Selenium.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin D , Vitamin E , Vitamin K , Thiamine , Riboflavin , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folate , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Phosphorus , Iodine , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Potassium , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Paba , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( Citrus ) , Rutin Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate , Pectin , Boron , Spirulina , Alfalfa Juice , Carrot Concentrate , Yam Concentrate , Barley Grass , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Aloe Vera Gel Concentrate , Parsley Leaf , Pancreatin : 4x , Diastase , Papain , Ox Bile Extract , Glutamic Acid Hcl , Propolis : 2x , Royal Jelly : 3 . 5x , Bee Pollen , Gelatin Capsule , Eleuthero Root , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Whole Rice Concentrate , Alfalfa Leaf and Montmorillonite Clay .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
