Solaray St. John's Wort Capsules 325mg
Product Details
St. John''s Wort''s beautiful flowers bloom around St. John''s Day, hence its name. Wort is an old English word for plant. This product is intended to provide dietary support to help promote a naturally positive outlook.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
St. John's Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More