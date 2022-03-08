Solaray St. John's Wort Extract Capsules 300mg
Product Details
St. John's Wort's beautiful flowers bloom around St. John's Day, hence its name. Wort is an old English word for plant. This product is intended to provide dietary support to help promote a naturally positive outlook.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
St John's Wort , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , St John's Wort ( Aerial ) , Cellulose , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More