Solaray St. John's Wort Extract Capsules 300mg Perspective: Main

Solaray St. John's Wort Extract Capsules 300mg

120 ctUPC: 0007628003776
Product Details

St. John's Wort's beautiful flowers bloom around St. John's Day, hence its name. Wort is an old English word for plant. This product is intended to provide dietary support to help promote a naturally positive outlook.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
St John's Wort , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , St John's Wort ( Aerial ) , Cellulose , Silica and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.