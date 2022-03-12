Solaray St. John's Wort Special Formula Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray St. John's Wort Special Formula Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628003778
St. John's Wort is a plant that grows in Europe and the United States, especially in northern California, and Oregon. The aerial (above ground) part of the plant is gathered during flowering season. St. John's Wort can be used in connection with depression, anxiety, recurrent ear infections, cold sores, minor injuries, ulcerative colitis, vitiligo, and wound healing.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) , L-Tyrosine , Dl-phenylalanine , L-5 Hydroxytryptophan ( , from : Griffonia Simplicifolia ) , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) ( Bean Extract ) , Ginkgo ( Gingko Biloba ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
