Solaray St. John's Wort Special Formula Capsules
Product Details
St. John's Wort is a plant that grows in Europe and the United States, especially in northern California, and Oregon. The aerial (above ground) part of the plant is gathered during flowering season. St. John's Wort can be used in connection with depression, anxiety, recurrent ear infections, cold sores, minor injuries, ulcerative colitis, vitiligo, and wound healing.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) , L-Tyrosine , Dl-phenylalanine , L-5 Hydroxytryptophan ( , from : Griffonia Simplicifolia ) , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) ( Bean Extract ) , Ginkgo ( Gingko Biloba ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More