St. John's Wort is a plant that grows in Europe and the United States, especially in northern California, and Oregon. The aerial (above ground) part of the plant is gathered during flowering season. St. John's Wort can be used in connection with depression, anxiety, recurrent ear infections, cold sores, minor injuries, ulcerative colitis, vitiligo, and wound healing.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.