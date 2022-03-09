Solaray St John's Wort Twice Daily Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray St John's Wort Twice Daily Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628037764
While most St. John's Wort products are formulated to be taken three times a day, this product is specially designed to provide a supportive dose in a convenient twice daily dosing.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial Extract ) , St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Gelatin Capsule , St. John\'s Wort ( Aerial ) , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

