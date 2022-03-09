Solaray St John's Wort Twice Daily Capsules
Product Details
While most St. John's Wort products are formulated to be taken three times a day, this product is specially designed to provide a supportive dose in a convenient twice daily dosing.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial Extract ) , St. John\'s Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Gelatin Capsule , St. John\'s Wort ( Aerial ) , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
