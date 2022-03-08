Solaray Super Bio D-3 in Coconut Oil
Product Details
This Vitamin D formula is soy-free and offers a convenient once daily dose of high potency D-3 in a non-GMO coconut oil base.
Solaray Guarantees that NO ingredients other than those listed on this label have been added to this product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin and Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
