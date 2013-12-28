Solaray Super Bio-Plex Vitamin C and Bioflavonoids
Product Details
Super Bio-Plex Vitamin C and Bioflavonoids is intended to provide antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, skin and nerve impulse transmission.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bioflavonoid Blend : ( Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Citrus Pectin ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More