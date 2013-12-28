Solaray Super Bio-Plex Vitamin C and Bioflavonoids Perspective: front
Solaray Super Bio-Plex Vitamin C and Bioflavonoids

250 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004433
Product Details

Super Bio-Plex Vitamin C and Bioflavonoids is intended to provide antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, skin and nerve impulse transmission.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C500mg833%
Ingredients
Bioflavonoid Blend : ( Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Citrus Pectin ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
