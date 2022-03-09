Solaray Super CranActin® Urinary Tract
Product Details
Super CranActin combines the leading cranberry dietary supplement sold in health food stores with an array of herbs and vitamins designed to enhance the formula. What makes CranActin AF extract unique is that it is the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s bacterial antiadherence activity. The CranActin AF extract supplement is supported by pharmaco-kinetic and clinical research.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) , Uva Ursi ( Arctostaphylos Uva-ursi ) , Queen of the Meadow ( Filipendula Ulmaria ) ( Flower ) , Goldenseal ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) ( Root ) , Juniper ( Juniperus Communis ) ( Berry ) , Kava Kava ( Piper Methysticum ) ( Root ) , Corn Silk ( Zea Mays ) ( Tassle ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium Spp . ) ( Berry ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Hydroxide , Vegetable Juice , Magnesium Stearate , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More