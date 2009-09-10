Hover to Zoom
Solaray Super Digestaway™
180 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004802
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Lactose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . Pancreatin , Porcine Bile Powder , Papain ( , from : Papaya ) , Peppermint ( Leaf ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Pepsin , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Steam ) , Aloe Vera Gel
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More