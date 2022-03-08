Solaray Super IbuActin Maximum Strength Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Super IbuActin Maximum Strength

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628076138
Purchase Options

Product Details

Solaray® Super IbuActin™ Maximum Strength formula delivers twice the Alpha and Iso-Alpha acids (compared to original IbuActin™) from supercritical hops extract in fast-acting liquid capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cones Extract ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Stem ) , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) ( Bark ) , Papain , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root Extract ) , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Lecithin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Beeswax and Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More