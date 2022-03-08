Solaray Super IbuActin Maximum Strength
Product Details
Solaray® Super IbuActin™ Maximum Strength formula delivers twice the Alpha and Iso-Alpha acids (compared to original IbuActin™) from supercritical hops extract in fast-acting liquid capsules.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cones Extract ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Stem ) , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) ( Bark ) , Papain , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root Extract ) , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Lecithin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Beeswax and Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More