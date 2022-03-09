Solaray Super Omega 3-7-9 with D3 Perspective: front
Solaray Super Omega 3-7-9 with D3

120 Mini SoftgelsUPC: 0007628061009
Purchase Options

Product Details

America needs an oil change, and we''re not talking about your car! The typical American diet is flush with high levels of Omega 6 fatty acids which can lead to chronic inflammation in the body. Super Omega 3-7-9 provides a new alternative to standard EFA supplements. Omega 3 EPA and DHA  helps offset the dietary overage of Omega 6. Omega 7 to soothe and fortify the internal organs, and Omega 9 for nutritive cardiovascular support. This new blend of oils meets the Solaray Platinum Standard of quality and is tested for identity, purity, and potency. The molecularly distilled Salmon oil, pure Sea Buckthorn Fruit Oil, Extra Virgin Olive oil, and Vitamin D3 provide the right ratio of Omega Fatty Acids for maximum support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salmon Oil ( Fish ) , EPA [ Eicosapentaenoic Acid } , DHA [ Docosahexaenoic Acid ] , Sea Buckthorn Fruit Oil , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Safflower Oil . .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
