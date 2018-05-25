Solaray Super Papaya-Plex™ Fresh Mint
These delicious chewable supplements provide digestive enzymes for all foods while freshening your breath. The 100% natural ingredients contain small amounts of enzymes known to digest protein, starch (carbohydrate), fat, and to assist in the breakdown of vegetable matter and fiber.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Blend ( Natural Peppermint Oil , Fungal Alpha Amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae , Fermented , on , Wheat Bran Culture ) , Pancreatin 4x , Chlorophyllin , Papaya ( Leaves ) and Natural Pineapple Juice Concentrate ) . Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Mannitol , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silica , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose . .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.
