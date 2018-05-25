Solaray Super Papaya-Plex™ Fresh Mint Perspective: Main

Solaray Super Papaya-Plex™ Fresh Mint

180 ChewablesUPC: 0007628004811
Product Details

These delicious chewable supplements provide digestive enzymes for all foods while freshening your breath. The 100% natural ingredients contain small amounts of enzymes known to digest protein, starch (carbohydrate), fat, and to assist in the breakdown of vegetable matter and fiber.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Natural Peppermint Oil , Fungal Alpha Amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae , Fermented , on , Wheat Bran Culture ) , Pancreatin 4x , Chlorophyllin , Papaya ( Leaves ) and Natural Pineapple Juice Concentrate ) . Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Mannitol , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silica , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose . .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
