Solaray Super purEPA™
Product Details
This special product includes Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in some kinds of fish, that are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood lipid (fat) levels. A complimentary 5 IU of Vitamin E has been added to help retard oxidation.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Marine Lipid Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) and Vegetable Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
