Solaray Super purEPA™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Super purEPA™

1200 mg - 90 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628000820
Purchase Options

Product Details

This special product includes Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in some kinds of fish, that are intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy blood lipid (fat) levels. A complimentary 5 IU of Vitamin E has been added to help retard oxidation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Marine Lipid Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) and Vegetable Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More