Solaray Super Rhodiola Root Extract Veg Caps 500 mg
Rhodiola is a perennial plant native to cold regions, such as Tibet and Siberia, and has been used in traditional folk medicine for thousands of years. Rhodiola is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that supports the body''s ability to deal with physical and mental stress. Research suggests that the compounds found in rhodiola, rosavins and salidrosides, may provide nutritive support for healthy stress levels as well as healthy stamina and energy production.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Rhodiola ( Rhodiola Rosea ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : ; Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.