Rhodiola is a perennial plant native to cold regions, such as Tibet and Siberia, and has been used in traditional folk medicine for thousands of years. Rhodiola is known as an adaptogen, a unique class of herbs that supports the body''s ability to deal with physical and mental stress. Research suggests that the compounds found in rhodiola, rosavins and salidrosides, may provide nutritive support for healthy stress levels as well as healthy stamina and energy production.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rhodiola ( Rhodiola Rosea ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : ; Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

