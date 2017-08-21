Solaray Sweet Wormwood Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Sweet Wormwood or "Sweet Annie" is intended to provide nutritive support for cellular health.* Sweet Wormwood has been used traditionally in China to support balance within the body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sweet , Wormwood ( Artemisia Annua ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More