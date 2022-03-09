Ingredients

Colon And Intestinal Cleanse Blend : Psyllium Husk ( Plantago Ovata ) ( Seed Husk ) , Slippery Elm ( Ulmus Rubra ) ( Bark ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) and Aloe Vera ( Aloe Officinalis ) . Kidney Cleanse Blend : Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) ( Root ) , Red Clover ( Trifolium Pratense ) ( Blossom ) and Uva Ursi ( Arctostaphylos Uva-ursi ) ( Leaf Extract ) . Liver Cleanse Blend : Sarsaparilla (Smilax, Aristolochiifolia) (Root) , Yellow Dock ( Rumex Crispus ) ( Root ) , Burdock ( Articum Lappa ) ( Root ) and Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Immunity Support Blend : Echinacea ( Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root Extract ) , Goldenseal . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin Or Cellulose , as : Carrier

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

