Solaray TetraCleanse™ Perspective: front
Solaray TetraCleanse™

60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628003790
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Colon And Intestinal Cleanse Blend : Psyllium Husk ( Plantago Ovata ) ( Seed Husk ) , Slippery Elm ( Ulmus Rubra ) ( Bark ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) and Aloe Vera ( Aloe Officinalis ) . Kidney Cleanse Blend : Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) ( Root ) , Red Clover ( Trifolium Pratense ) ( Blossom ) and Uva Ursi ( Arctostaphylos Uva-ursi ) ( Leaf Extract ) . Liver Cleanse Blend : Sarsaparilla (Smilax, Aristolochiifolia) (Root) , Yellow Dock ( Rumex Crispus ) ( Root ) , Burdock ( Articum Lappa ) ( Root ) and Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Immunity Support Blend : Echinacea ( Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root Extract ) , Goldenseal . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin Or Cellulose , as : Carrier

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

