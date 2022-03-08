Solaray Timed Release Niacin Capsules 250 mg
Product Details
This product is formulated using an innovative, two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed so that half of the Niacin in this product is rapidly released and the other half is gradually released over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of Niacin to the body over a longer period of time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including The Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Stearic Acid and Aloe Vera Gel .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
