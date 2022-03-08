Solaray Timed Release Niacin Capsules 250 mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Timed Release Niacin Capsules 250 mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628057739
This product is formulated using an innovative, two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed so that half of the Niacin in this product is rapidly released and the other half is gradually released over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of Niacin to the body over a longer period of time.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including The Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Stearic Acid and Aloe Vera Gel .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

