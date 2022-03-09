Hover to Zoom
Solaray Total Calm™
30 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628008861
Product Details
Comprehensive stress-relief formula includes herbal adaptogens such as Holy Basil and Rhodiola. Also contains Methylcobalamin for nerve health.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Theanine , Relora , Modified Food and Corn Starch , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
