Solaray TotalCleanse™ Liver Fat Formula
90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628094522
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Aloe Vera , Complex ( Aloe Barbadensis , Aloe Ferox ) ( Inner Leaf ) , N acetyl cysteine ( Microbiological Fermentation ) , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Artichoke ( Cynara scolymus ) ( Leaf ) , Betaine Hcl , Japanese Knotweed ( Polygonum Cuspidatum ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
