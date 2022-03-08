Solaray Triphala Capsules 500 mg
Product Details
Triphala, the most widely used herbal blend in Ayurveda, was valued by the ancient Hindus as a "good manager of the house." Triphala contains equal parts of three fruit extracts:Terminalia chebula, terminalia bellerica and phyllanthus emblica known in Ayurveda as Haritaki, Bibhitaki and Amalaki.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chebulic Myrobalan ( Terminalia Chebula ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Belleric Myrobalan ( Terminalia Bellerica ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Amla ( Phyllanthus Emblica ) ( Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More