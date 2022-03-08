Solaray Triphala Capsules 500 mg Perspective: front
Triphala, the most widely used herbal blend in Ayurveda, was valued by the ancient Hindus as a "good manager of the house." Triphala contains equal parts of three fruit extracts:Terminalia chebula, terminalia bellerica and phyllanthus emblica known in Ayurveda as Haritaki, Bibhitaki and Amalaki.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chebulic Myrobalan ( Terminalia Chebula ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Belleric Myrobalan ( Terminalia Bellerica ) ( Fruit Extract ) , Amla ( Phyllanthus Emblica ) ( Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
