Originating in India, turmeric root is a member of the ginger family. Tumeric has a long history of use as both a culinary spice and in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. The active constituent in turmeric, curcumin, is a polyphenol that gives the root its golden yellow color. Clinical studies suggest that curcumin may support healthy joints and help maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.* Solaray® Turmeric root extract is a highly purified extract guaranteed to contain 95% Curcumin.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root Extract ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
