Solaray Twice Daily Multi Energy™ Perspective: Main

Solaray Twice Daily Multi Energy™

120 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004743
Purchase Options

Product Details

Twice Daily is one of Solaray''s popular Multi-VitaMins™. Two capsules provide a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals. This highly advanced formula contains mineral amino acid chelates for enhanced bioavailability, antioxidants for protection from free radical damage and B vitamins for energy support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron18mg100%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit300%
Vitamin C300mg500%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Boron ( as , Tetra-boron [ Boron Citrate , Boron Glycinate , Boron Aspartate , Boron Lysinate ] ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Eleuthero Root , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Alginate , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) and Carrot Juice Powder .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More