Twice Daily is one of Solaray''s popular Multi-VitaMins™. Two capsules provide a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals. This highly advanced formula contains mineral amino acid chelates for enhanced bioavailability, antioxidants for protection from free radical damage and B vitamins for energy support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.