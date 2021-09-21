Solaray Twice Daily Multi Energy™
Product Details
Twice Daily is one of Solaray''s popular Multi-VitaMins™. Two capsules provide a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals. This highly advanced formula contains mineral amino acid chelates for enhanced bioavailability, antioxidants for protection from free radical damage and B vitamins for energy support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Boron ( as , Tetra-boron [ Boron Citrate , Boron Glycinate , Boron Aspartate , Boron Lysinate ] ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Eleuthero Root , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Alginate , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) and Carrot Juice Powder .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
