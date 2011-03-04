Ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10, is an important part of the Coenzyme Q Cycle, and must be present in order for the body to produce energy. Because about 90% of Ubiquinone consumed in the diet is converted to Ubiquinol, a Ubiquinol supplement may be better suited for people who have trouble converting Ubiquinone to Ubiquinol.

