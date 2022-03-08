Solaray Ubiquinol CoQ-10 Perspective: front
Solaray Ubiquinol CoQ-10

100 mg - 30 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628082481
Ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10, is an important part of the Coenzyme Q Cycle, and must be present in order for the body to produce energy. Because about 90% of Ubiquinone consumed in the diet is converted to Ubiquinol, a Ubiquinol supplement may be better suited for people who have trouble converting Ubiquinone to Ubiquinol.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ubiquinol ( Coq2 , Reduced Coq10 ) . Other Ingredients : Limonene , Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid , Alpha Lipoic Acid and Caramel Liquid .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
