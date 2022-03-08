Solaray Ubiquinol CoQ-10
Ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10, is an important part of the Coenzyme Q Cycle, and must be present in order for the body to produce energy. Because about 90% of Ubiquinone consumed in the diet is converted to Ubiquinol, a Ubiquinol supplement may be better suited for people who have trouble converting Ubiquinone to Ubiquinol.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ubiquinol ( Coq2 , Reduced Coq10 ) . Other Ingredients : Limonene , Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid , Alpha Lipoic Acid and Caramel Liquid .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
