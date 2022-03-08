Solaray Under the Weather™ Plus Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Under the Weather™ Plus

60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628008366
Purchase Options

Product Details

 

  • Early Defense Formula
  • With Elderberry
  • 1st Phase

 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit200%
Vitamin C0mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Under The Weather Plus Early Defense Herbal Blend : Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) ( Root ) , Goldenseal ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) ( Root ) , Olive ( Olea Europaea ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Cloves ( Syzygium Aromaticum ) ( Flower ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) ( Fruit ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( , from : Citrus ) , Propolis 2x , Reishi Mushrooms ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) , Shiitake Mushrooms ( Lentinus Edodes ) , Elderberry ( Sambucus nigra ) ( Fruit ) , Thymus , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly 3. 5x , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Carrot Powder , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More