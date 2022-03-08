Ingredients

Under The Weather Plus Early Defense Herbal Blend : Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) ( Root ) , Goldenseal ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) ( Root ) , Olive ( Olea Europaea ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Cloves ( Syzygium Aromaticum ) ( Flower ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) ( Fruit ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( , from : Citrus ) , Propolis 2x , Reishi Mushrooms ( Ganoderma Lucidum ) , Shiitake Mushrooms ( Lentinus Edodes ) , Elderberry ( Sambucus nigra ) ( Fruit ) , Thymus , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly 3. 5x , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Carrot Powder , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More