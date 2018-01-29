Solaray Valerian Extract One Daily Capsules 300 mg
30 ctUPC: 0007628003905
Purchase Options
Product Details
Valerian is an herb with a long history of traditional use and is approved by The German Commission E for normal, restful sleep.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Valerian ( Valeriana Officinalis ) ( Root Extract ) . Valerian ( Valeriana Officinalis ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Maltodextrin , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More