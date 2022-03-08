Solaray Venous Blend™ SP-32™
100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628002320
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : ( Witch Hazel ( Hamamelis Virginiana ) ( Leaf ) , Cranesbill (Geranium Maculatum) (Root) , Mullein ( Verbascum Thapsus ) ( Leaf ) , Slippery Elm ( Ulmus Rubra ) ( Bark ) , Plantain ( Plantago Major ) ( Aerial ) , Butternut ( Juglans Cinera ) ( Bark ) , Goldenseal , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Maltodextrin , Ferric Phosphate 3x and Calcium Flouride 6x .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More