Solaray Vitamin B-1
Product Details
Vitamin B-1, or Thiamine, plays an important role in human biochemistry by being transformed to a coenzyme that is essential for the body to convert food chemicals to ATP, an energy form that the body can use.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thiamine , Other Ingredients : Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate , Pure Aloe Vera Gel ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More