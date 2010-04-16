Solaray Vitamin B-12 Cherry Flavor Lozenges Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin B-12 Cherry Flavor Lozenges

90 ctUPC: 0007628004350
Product Details

For optimal absorption into the bloodstream, this specially formulated lozenge is designed to dissolve slowly in your mouth (preferably under your tongue).

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Natural Cherry Flavoring , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
