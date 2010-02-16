Solaray Vitamin B-12 Lozenges 5000mcg Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin B-12 Lozenges 5000mcg

30 ctUPC: 0007628004351
Product Details

For optimal absorption, this product is designed to dissolve slowly in your mouth, preferably under your tongue. Vitamin B-12 is intended to promote healthy nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels. This product also contains methylcobalamin, a preferred form of Vitamin B-12. Methylcobalamin is thought to be utilized more efficiently by the body than other forms of vitamin B-12.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin , Methylcobalamin ) , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Natural Flavors , Silica , Citric Acid and Malic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
