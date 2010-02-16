For optimal absorption, this product is designed to dissolve slowly in your mouth, preferably under your tongue. Vitamin B-12 is intended to promote healthy nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels. This product also contains methylcobalamin, a preferred form of Vitamin B-12. Methylcobalamin is thought to be utilized more efficiently by the body than other forms of vitamin B-12.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.