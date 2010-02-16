Solaray Vitamin B-12 Lozenges 5000mcg
Product Details
For optimal absorption, this product is designed to dissolve slowly in your mouth, preferably under your tongue. Vitamin B-12 is intended to promote healthy nerve function and healthy homocysteine levels. This product also contains methylcobalamin, a preferred form of Vitamin B-12. Methylcobalamin is thought to be utilized more efficiently by the body than other forms of vitamin B-12.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin , Methylcobalamin ) , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Natural Flavors , Silica , Citric Acid and Malic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More