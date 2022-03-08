Solaray Vitamin B-2 Perspective: Main

Solaray Vitamin B-2

100 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004327
Product Details

Vitamin B-2, also known as Riboflavin, is essential in human biochemistry. It is converted into FADH2, which is one of the key components the body uses to make energy.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Kernel , Polishings , Hull , Pure Aloe Vera Gel [ Aloe Officinalis ] ) , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

