Solaray Vitamin B-2
Product Details
Vitamin B-2, also known as Riboflavin, is essential in human biochemistry. It is converted into FADH2, which is one of the key components the body uses to make energy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Food Base ( Whole Rice Concentrate Including The Kernel , Polishings , Hull , Pure Aloe Vera Gel [ Aloe Officinalis ] ) , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
