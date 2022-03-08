This product is formulated using an innovative, two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed so that half of the Vitamin B-6 is rapidly released when taken and the other half is gradually released over a period of up to 8 hours. The two-stage, timed-release technology helps to extend the availability of B-6 to the body over a longer period of time. B-6 affects both physical and mental health and is involved in more bodily functions than almost any other single nutrient. B-6 is intended to provide nutritive support for the healthy formation of homocysteine, maintaining electrolyte balance, healthy red blood cell formation and much more.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.