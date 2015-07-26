Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Natural Cherry
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, healthy skin and nerve impulse transmission.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Food Base ( Rutin Concentrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate [ , from : Citrus ] , Hesperidin Concentrate , Citrus Pectin ) . Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Fructose , Stearic Acid , Natural Food Coloring , Natural Cherry Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
