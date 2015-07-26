Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Natural Cherry Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Natural Cherry

500 mg - 100 WafersUPC: 0007628004490
Product Details

Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, healthy skin and nerve impulse transmission.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Food Base ( Rutin Concentrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate [ , from : Citrus ] , Hesperidin Concentrate , Citrus Pectin ) . Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Fructose , Stearic Acid , Natural Food Coloring , Natural Cherry Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
