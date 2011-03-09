Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants in the fight against free radical damage. It provides your body with nutritive support for a healthy immune and cardiovascular system. This product contains Calcium Ascorbate, a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is gentle on the stomach and enhances Vitamin C absorption. Vitamin C Chewable has been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a fresh, orange taste.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.