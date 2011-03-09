Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Orange
Product Details
Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants in the fight against free radical damage. It provides your body with nutritive support for a healthy immune and cardiovascular system. This product contains Calcium Ascorbate, a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is gentle on the stomach and enhances Vitamin C absorption. Vitamin C Chewable has been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a fresh, orange taste.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid , Calcium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( Calcium Ascorbate ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) ( Fruit ) , Rose Hips (Fruit) , Acerola Cherry ( Malpighia Punicifolia ) ( Berry ) . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Molasses , Orange Juice Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Silica , Stearic Acid , Honey , Maltodextrin , Sodium Citrate and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
