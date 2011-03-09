Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Orange Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin C Chewable Orange

500 mg - 100 WafersUPC: 0007628044905
Product Details

Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants in the fight against free radical damage. It provides your body with nutritive support for a healthy immune and cardiovascular system. This product contains Calcium Ascorbate, a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is gentle on the stomach and enhances Vitamin C absorption. Vitamin C Chewable has been formulated with a mixture of natural sweeteners and flavors for a fresh, orange taste.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid , Calcium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( Calcium Ascorbate ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) ( Fruit ) , Rose Hips (Fruit) , Acerola Cherry ( Malpighia Punicifolia ) ( Berry ) . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Molasses , Orange Juice Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Silica , Stearic Acid , Honey , Maltodextrin , Sodium Citrate and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
