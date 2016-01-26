Solaray Vitamin C Powder
Product Details
Vitamin C is an antioxidant and an important nutrient intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, development of cartilage and bone, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, skin health, and nerve impulse transmission.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
