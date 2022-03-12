Solaray Vitamin C Timed Release
Product Details
This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C in this product rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours**. One capsule in the morning and another 12 hours later extends the availability of Vitamin C to the body over a 24-hour period. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission. **Based on in-vitro dissolution tests designed to simulate the digestive process. Individual results may vary.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More