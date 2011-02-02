Solaray Vitamin C with Bioflavonoid Concentrate VegCaps 1000 mg
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission.
- With Bioflavonoid Concentrate plus Rose Hips and Acerola
- Non GMO
- Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More