Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. Echinacea is added to help provide additional immune system support during the fall and winter seasons.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Echinacea Root ( , from : Echinacea Purpurea and Echinacea angustifolia ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More