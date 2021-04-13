Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea

60 VegCapsUPC: 0007628004393
Product Details

Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. Echinacea is added to help provide additional immune system support during the fall and winter seasons.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C1000mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Echinacea Root ( , from : Echinacea Purpurea and Echinacea angustifolia ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
