Ingredients

Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea and Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Bioflavonoids Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More