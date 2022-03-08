Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea Perspective: Main

Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea

1000 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004394
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, healthy skin, and nerve impulse transmission. Solaray''s Vitamin C with Echinacea is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy well-being during the cold and flu season.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea and Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Bioflavonoids Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More