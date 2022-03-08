Solaray Vitamin C with Echinacea
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, healthy skin, and nerve impulse transmission. Solaray''s Vitamin C with Echinacea is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy well-being during the cold and flu season.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea and Echinacea angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Bioflavonoids Concentrate , Rutin Concentrate , Acerola Cherry ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
