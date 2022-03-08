Solaray Vitamin C Perspective: Main

Solaray Vitamin C

500 mg - 250 Veg CapsulesUPC: 0007628004401
Product Details

This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C in this product rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours. One capsule in the morning and another 12 hours later extends the availability of Vitamin C to the body over a 24-hour period. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as , Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips and Acerola ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

