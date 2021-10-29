Solaray Vitamin C
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.