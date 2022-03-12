This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours. One tablet in the morning and another 12 hours later extends the availability of Vitamin C to the body over a 24-hour period. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.