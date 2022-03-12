Solaray Vitamin C Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin C

1000 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0007628004453
Product Details

This product is formulated using a two-stage, timed-release technology. The formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours. One tablet in the morning and another 12 hours later extends the availability of Vitamin C to the body over a 24-hour period. Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity and nerve impulse transmission.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( , from : Ascorbic Acid , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.