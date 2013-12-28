Solaray Vitamin C Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Vitamin C

1000 mg - 250 TabletsUPC: 0007628004454
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to  help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. This two-stage, timed-release formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C in this product rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours**, which may help extend the availability of the Vitamin C to the body over a longer period of time.

**Based on in-vitro dissolution tests designed to simulate the digestive process. Individual results may vary.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C1000mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More