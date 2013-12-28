Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. This two-stage, timed-release formula is designed to release half of the Vitamin C in this product rapidly and the other half gradually over a period of up to 12 hours**, which may help extend the availability of the Vitamin C to the body over a longer period of time.

**Based on in-vitro dissolution tests designed to simulate the digestive process. Individual results may vary.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.