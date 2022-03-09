Solaray Vitamin D-3 Lemon
Product Details
Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones, and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption. This high potency formula is designed for maximum support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Cellulose , Natural Lemon , Flavor with Other Natural Flavors ( Soy ) , Stearic Acid , Starch and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More