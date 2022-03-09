Solaray Vitamin D-3 Lemon Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin D-3 Lemon

2000 IU - 60 LozengesUPC: 0007628079645
Product Details

Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones, and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption. This high potency formula is designed for maximum support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Cellulose , Natural Lemon , Flavor with Other Natural Flavors ( Soy ) , Stearic Acid , Starch and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
