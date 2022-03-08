Bone, Muscle & Immune System*

Delicious natural peach, mango & strawberry flavored gummies are formulated with 250% Daily Value of vitamin D3 per 2 gummy serving.

Promotes healthy calcium absorption for strong bones*

Lab Verified, Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.