Solaray® Vitamin D3 Gummies

60 ctUPC: 0007628067229
Product Details

  • Bone, Muscle & Immune System*
  • Delicious natural peach, mango & strawberry flavored gummies are formulated with 250% Daily Value of vitamin D3 per 2 gummy serving.
  • Promotes healthy calcium absorption for strong bones*
  • Lab Verified, Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.