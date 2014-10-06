Solaray Vitamin D3+K2 Soy-Free VegCaps 5000 IU
Product Details
This formula combines high-potency natural source D-3 Cholecalciferol with a clinically supported serving of K-2 Menaquinone -7 from natural source natto. They are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy bones and a well-functioning cardiovascular system.
- D-3 / 5000 IU
- K-2 MK-7 / 50 MCG
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
