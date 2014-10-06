Solaray Vitamin D3+K2 Soy-Free VegCaps 5000 IU Perspective: front
Solaray Vitamin D3+K2 Soy-Free VegCaps 5000 IU Perspective: left
Solaray Vitamin D3+K2 Soy-Free VegCaps 5000 IU Perspective: right
Solaray Vitamin D3+K2 Soy-Free VegCaps 5000 IU

60 ctUPC: 0007628038584
Product Details

This formula combines high-potency natural source D-3 Cholecalciferol with a clinically supported serving of K-2 Menaquinone -7 from natural source natto. They are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy bones and a well-functioning cardiovascular system.

  • D-3 / 5000 IU
  • K-2 MK-7 / 50 MCG

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium110mg11%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
