Vitamin E is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy cardiac function, antioxidant activity and skin health. The Vitamin E in this product is derived exclusively from 100% natural unesterified d-Alpha tocopherol in a base of mixed tocopherols of d-beta, d-gamma, and d-delta.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.