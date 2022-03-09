Solaray Vitamin E Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Vitamin E

400 IU - 100 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628004163
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Vitamin E in this product is derived exclusively from 100% natural unesterified d-alpha tocopherol in a base of mixed tocopherols of d-beta, d-gamma, and d-delta.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin and Glycerin ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More