Solaray Vitamin E
Product Details
Solaray® Vitamin E 1000 IU is specially designed for individuals who want a high potency, natural source Vitamin E. Vitamin E is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy cardiac function and antioxidant activity. This product contains no added oil for those individuals who want less oil than in conventional Vitamin E products.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) . , Vitamin E
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More