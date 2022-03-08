Solaray® Vitamin E 1000 IU is specially designed for individuals who want a high potency, natural source Vitamin E. Vitamin E is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy cardiac function and antioxidant activity. This product contains no added oil for those individuals who want less oil than in conventional Vitamin E products.

