Solaray Vitamin E Perspective: Main

Solaray Vitamin E

1000 IU - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0007628004204
Purchase Options

Product Details

Solaray® Vitamin E 1000 IU is specially designed for individuals who want a high potency, natural source Vitamin E. Vitamin E is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy cardiac function and antioxidant activity. This product contains no added oil for those individuals who want less oil than in conventional Vitamin E products.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin Softgel ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) . , Vitamin E

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More