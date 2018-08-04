The premium Vitamin K-2 menaquinone-7 used in this formula is derived from chickpea. Menaquinone-7 (MK-7) is known to enjoy a longer half-life than other forms of Vitamin K, and is therefore believed to offer unique benefits to the body. It is intended to support cardiovascular health, bone formation and vascular health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.